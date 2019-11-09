Amtrak: Pedestrian hit west of Jackson

ALBION, Mich. — Amtrak tweeted a pedestrian was hit, stopping Amtrak trains going through Calhoun County

Just before 9:30 Saturday night, @AmtrakAlerts tweeted: “Wolverine Train 353 is stopped west of Jackson (JXN) due to a trespasser incident. Updates to come.” Nearly an hour later they updated the incident, saying another train were running late “due to earlier trespasser strike involving another train in its path east of Battle Creek.”

We’ve learned from Amtrak the incident happened just before 7:30 Saturday night in Albion. None of the 65 customers or crew members on the train were hurt, but the train is still stopped. Amtrak says they are cooperating with the investigation by the Albion Police.

We will update details as they become available.