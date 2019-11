SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies were called to the area of Banker St. and Shimmel Rd. for a report of a stolen truck on Thursday.

They stopped the truck and found John Fox Jr., a man with an outstanding warrant for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, was driving.

Fox was arrested and then arraigned on Friday for the charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Forgery/Counterfeiting, Driving Suspended, and Improper Plate.

He is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.