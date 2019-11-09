BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Livonia Churchill jumped out to a 35-0 lead at halftime of the district final at Battle Creek Lakeview. The Spartans would fall 47-7 as they finish the season at 10-1 overall.
Battle Creek Lakeview’s perfect season comes to an end
-
Blitz Preview – Week 10
-
Blitz Preview – Week 9
-
Blitz Preview – Week 8
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Ike Irish takes Blitz Boss vote for week six
-
-
Battle Creek Lakeview football continues to make history
-
Strong start key for Battle Creek Central
-
Blitz Preview – Week 11
-
Blitz Preview – Week 7
-
Blitz Preview – Week 5
-
-
NorthPointe Christian wins Division 4 girls golf state title
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Strong 2018 leads to high expectations this fall for Thornapple Kellogg