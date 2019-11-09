High School Football Scoreboard
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Battle Creek Lakeview’s perfect season comes to an end

Posted 11:46 PM, November 9, 2019, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Livonia Churchill jumped out to a 35-0 lead at halftime of the district final at Battle Creek Lakeview. The Spartans would fall 47-7 as they finish the season at 10-1 overall.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.