East Kentwood falls to Brighton in the district final
-
Christian Tanner takes Blitz Boss voting for week 10
-
Blitz Preview – Week 11
-
Blitz Preview – Week 10
-
Dan Harland joins the Blitz
-
Blitz Preview – Week 9
-
-
Blitz Preview – Week 5
-
Deondray Thomas wins Blitz Boss for week 9
-
Blitz Preview – Week 8
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
High school football playoff pairings announced
-
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Blitz Battle: Grandville nips East Kentwood with 2-point conversion
-
Ike Irish takes Blitz Boss vote for week six