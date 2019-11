Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Griffins snapped a four game losing skid by beating the Toronto Marlies on Friday night at Van Andel Arena. However, on Saturday, Grand Rapids looked for back-to-back wins for the first time in two weeks but would fall to the Marlins, 5-2. The Toronto powerplay would finish the game 2-for-5 while the Griffins top-ranked powerplay finished just 1-for-6.

The Griffins are on the road at Cleveland on Tuesday before returning to Van Andel Arena on Friday to face Rockford.