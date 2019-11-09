High School Football Scoreboard
Hope football wins first MIAA title since 2007

Posted 11:51 PM, November 9, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Hope football came away with a 49-21 win over Kalamazoo College on Saturday afternoon to clinch at least a share of the MIAA title for the first time since 2007.

"I'm so proud of our guys," head coach Peter Stuursma said, "that was about a group of seniors that started this four years ago and kept going everyday, each year continuing to grind."

Stuursma, now in his fourth season, has led the Dutch to a 31-8 record so far as head coach but has fallen just shy of a conference title every season.

"You know and at the end of the day players make plays and players put us in this situation to be here. I'm just so proud of guys and Hope nation should be really proud of how these guys represented Hope College," he added.

The Dutch will host Adrian next Saturday and will win the MIAA outright with a win.

