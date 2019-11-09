× Kalamazoo house fire contained to 2nd-floor bedroom

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Saturday morning house fire damaged a second-floor bedroom at a North Pitcher Street home.

At 8:15 a.m. Saturday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a house fire in the 1000 block of North Pitcher. The caller advised that the rear of the home appeared to be on fire. Upon arriving at the scene, Public Safety officers observed flames coming from a second-story bedroom.

Officers were able to evacuate the occupants of the home safely. The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the second-floor bedroom.

The Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to the displaced occupants.

While on scene, a family member was transported to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue.

No one was injured during the fire.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety’s Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.