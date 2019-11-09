High School Football Scoreboard
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Martinez scores four times to carry Muskegon over Cedar Springs

Posted 11:50 PM, November 9, 2019, by

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- Ohio State commit and Muskegon senior quarterback Cam Martinez had four rushing touchdowns in the game as the Big Reds pulled away from Cedar Springs, 48-10 the final to claim another district championship.

"It's a great moment," Big Reds head coach Shane Fairfield said, "it's the eighth consecutive district championship. It means that all their hard work has paid off."

Muskegon advances to host East Grand Rapids in regionals next week.

"We're district champions so no matter what happens from here on out, you still have that opportunity to say that you won a championship. You won your conference, you won your district and right now we have an opportunity to win a regional," Fairfield added.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.