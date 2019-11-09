Martinez scores four times to carry Muskegon over Cedar Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- Ohio State commit and Muskegon senior quarterback Cam Martinez had four rushing touchdowns in the game as the Big Reds pulled away from Cedar Springs, 48-10 the final to claim another district championship.

"It's a great moment," Big Reds head coach Shane Fairfield said, "it's the eighth consecutive district championship. It means that all their hard work has paid off."

Muskegon advances to host East Grand Rapids in regionals next week.

"We're district champions so no matter what happens from here on out, you still have that opportunity to say that you won a championship. You won your conference, you won your district and right now we have an opportunity to win a regional," Fairfield added.