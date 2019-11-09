Nobody hurt in roof and attic fire in Battle Creek

High School Football Scoreboard
Posted 9:56 AM, November 9, 2019

Battle Creek Fire Department trucks (FOX 17 Photo)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — There were no injuries during a Friday night roof and attic house fire.

At 10:24 p.m. Friday, all Battle Creek Fire Department stations were dispatched to a reported dwelling fire at 3165 Beckley Road. Truck 6 and Squad 6 arrived to find a fire in the attic near the chimney.

All occupants were out of the structure.

Crews extended a hose line to extinguish the fire. Fire crews had to open the roof near the chimney to access the fire in the attic area.

The crews used salvage covers to protect the contents as much as possible.

The Leroy Fire Department and Newton Fire Department assisted at the scene with water supply operations.

Crews determined the fire was caused by the fireplace chimney.

 

