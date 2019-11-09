Suspect locks employee in bathroom during Ottawa Co. gas station robbery

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect locked an employee in the bathroom during an early morning robbery at a gas station.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department said a man walked inside the Admiral Gas Station on W. Olive Rd. in Grand Haven Township just after 4 Saturday morning.

Sheriffs said he claimed to have a gun and locked the store’s only employee in the bathroom before getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash. That employee was not hurt during the incident.

Investigators described the suspect as a 6’2″ man with a thin build and said he was wearing a dark ski mask and dark clothing at the time.

Deputies said anyone with information should call Silent Observer or Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.