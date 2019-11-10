High School Football Scoreboard
14-year-old Kalamazoo girl raises money for a Vietnam Veteran Honor Flight

Posted 10:39 PM, November 10, 2019

KALAMAZOO, MICH.-- 14-year-old Alice Kraatz is the state president for the Children of the American Revolution, and she's on a mission.

“So I’m raising funds to send Vietnam Veterans on an honor flight, with the intent on filling the plane,” Alice Kraatz said.

Typically, Vietnam Veterans are last on the list when it comes to priority for Honor Flights, which are a free trip provided by a nonprofit for vets to go to war memorials in Washington, D.C.

“So it goes in that order: WWII, then terminally ill, then Korea, then Vietnam,” said Kraatz.

So now,  Kraatz is hoping to make a flight specifically for those who served in Vietnam, adding she's concerned about them dying at an alarming rate.

“Since the Vietnam Veterans have gone through so much, that the other Veterans just can’t relate to, it’s a really powerful experience for them of healing,” Kraatz said.

Other states have done Honor Flights comprised entirely of Vietnam Veterans, but Alice wants to do the first in Michigan history. So far, she's raised more than $22,000.

“There aren’t many Vietnam Veterans on these honor flights. So it’s important to get a large group of them together,” Alice said.

