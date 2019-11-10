2 arrests made after fake $100 bills used in Mecosta Co.

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies investigated a complaint of a counterfeit $100 bill being used at a Menards on Friday.

Soon after, they received a similar complaint from a nearby Game Stop.

When searching the area, they found the suspects in the parking lot of the Dunhams.

Both Chicago-native suspects were arrested after the Mecosta County Sheriffs Office found that the duo had passed many fake $100 bills throughout the afternoon in Big Rapids.

Those suspects are being lodged at the Mecosta County Jail.