Albion College basketball player remembered for infectious smile, leadership on and off the court

ALBION, Mich. -- An Albion College basketball player is dead after being struck by an Amtrak train Saturday night.

Police say he intentionally walked into the path of the train.

19 year-old Zachary Winston was a sophomore on the Albion College basketball team.

Winston's death came as a shock to the Albion College campus he called home.

"He’s a guy that gave it all on the court, all in the classroom, impacted every aspect at the college he touched in a positive way," Albion College Athletic Director Matt Arend said.

Friends say Winston will be remembered for his infectious smile and the positive impact he had on people both on and off the court.

"He was just a great kid, great student athlete and he was just a pleasure to be around on a day-to-day basis," Albion College Men's Basketball Coach Jody May said.

Zach, a finance major, played alongside his younger brother Khy.

"He really wanted to be successful in what ever he did, whether it was basketball or studying in the classroom and I think that came from his family," May explained.

About 50 miles north of Albion, Winston's older brother, All-American guard Cassius Winston suited up for the Michigan State Spartans Sunday night.

The Breslin Center stood still for an emotional moment of silence.

Zach’s death difficult to grasp for his family and extended basketball family; signs of support were seen across the nation.

"This is a difficult time for everyone involved," May added.

Albion College will have counselors and other services available for students and faculty who certainly will be grieving the loss of such a great young man.