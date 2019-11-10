× Businesses offering deals & specials for Veterans Day 2019

MICHIGAN– Monday marks Veterans Day 2019, and to thank those who have served, a number of businesses are offering deals and freebies.

The following are some of the businesses in Michigan offering discounts and free food and services on Monday, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs:

Applebee’s

Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu at participating Applebee’s on November 11. Dine-in only.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

All Veterans and active duty military personnel can get a free meal on Veterans Day at all participating Chili’s Grill and Bar restaurants.

Dollar General

Veterans and families receive an 11 % discount on qualifying items in store and online

Famous Dave’s

Military personnel and Veterans are being offered a free meal on November 11th at participating locations only. Proof of military service is required.

Golden Corral

Military Veterans, retirees, and active duty members are being offered a free sit-in “thank you” dinner on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 5pm -9pm

Great Clips

Veterans and current military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon on November 11 to receive either a free haircut that day or the free haircut card to use at a later date

Home Depot

Veterans are being offered a 10% military discount on in-store purchases on select items. All veterans are eligible for this discount during the Veterans Day weekend

IHOP

All Active duty and retired Veterans are invited to come in to IHOP and enjoy a “free” breakfast.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s is offering double its military discount for Veterans Day, increasing it from 15% to 30%.

Little Caesars Pizza

Veterans and active duty military with valid ID will receive a free $5 hot-n-ready lunch combo. Valid from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Veterans and active duty military with valid proof of service will receive a free American Roadhouse Meal on Veterans Day

Red Robin

Veterans and Active Duty Military are being offered a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veteran’s Day

Sport Clips

Some locations will be offering free haircuts on November 11.

Subway

Military Veterans with a valid ID are being offered a free six-inch sub on November 11 at select locations.

Texas Roadhouse

Veterans and active military receive a free lunch on November 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all Texas Roadhouse locations.

TGI Fridays

Military guests with a valid military ID will be treated to a free lunch menu item up to $12 on November 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These guests also will receive a $5 coupon for their next meal at Fridays

Walgreens

20% off for military, Veterans and their families. Walgreens also provides free flu shots for VA-enrolled Veterans

FOX 17 thanks all Veterans for their service.