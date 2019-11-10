Feel-like temperatures in the single digits and several inches of snow expected  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have mostly cloudy skies for the day on Sunday. We can even see some light drizzle with a possible snowflake or two mixed in. Our temperatures will stay in the upper 30s and lower 40s before dropping down into the 20s overnight. When temperatures drop overnight any moisture we have on the roadways will have the potential to freeze and cause icy spots for your Monday morning commute. Plan ahead to give yourself extra time with possible slick roads especially on bridges and overpasses.

Monday is Veterans Day and could be our coldest one yet. We are forecasting high temperatures at 30 degrees while are records are sitting right near 30 degrees as well. We will see if any records break. While we have the cold we will also start to see snow after what could be an icy morning as well. The brunt of our snow will be south of I-96. We could see 1-3 inches of snowfall maybe even some folks gaining 4 inches of snowfall as you travel more south and east. Snow will be more widespread through the day before we start to shift to more lake effect style snow.

Berrien and Cass counties already have a winter storm watch starting Monday morning through Tuesday evening plus a lakeshore flood watch. Stay tuned for updates on any alerts as these can and most likely will be changing and expanding to more of our West Michigan communities.

Monday evening into Tuesday is when we expect the most of our lake effect snow showers. These lake effect showers will continue throughout Tuesday for our communities along and west of US-131 with our highest totals expected south near I-94. We could see several inches of snowfall even some places possible picking up 5-7 inches of snowfall maybe even some location reaching 8 inches or higher if the lake effect bands set up right. While we have all this snow we will also have possibly record-breaking temperatures. We are forecasting daytime highs in the mid 20s and could easily break all records for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek. Once we factor in the winds as well we can have feel like temperatures in the single digits both Tuesday and Wednesday.

We have another round of light snow chances on Thursday before calming down to the end of the work week and start the week. It is a very active 7-day with lots going on so continue to check back for any updates.