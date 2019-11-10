High School Football Scoreboard
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Lions beaten by Bears 20-13 without Stafford

Posted 4:09 PM, November 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:34PM, November 10, 2019

Head coach Matt Patricia supervises the proceedings for the Detroit Lions (GETTY IMAGES / Leon Halip)

CHICAGO – The Detroit Lions fell to the Chicago Bears 20-13 in a battle of longtime NFL rivals Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was sidelined by a back injury and was not in uniform. He had started Detroit’s last 136 straight games since January 2011 and was replaced by backup signal-caller Jeff Driskel.

The Lions came in with a 3-4-1 record while the Bears entered the proceedings at 3-5 and in the throes of a 4-game losing streak. Chicago was a 2 1/2-point favorite.

The series between the two has seen them meet at least once every regular season since 1930, and the Bears came in leading the all-time games 99-74-5.

Detroit received the opening kickoff and Driskel immediately went to work, marching the visitors downfield until Matt Prater cracked the scoring column first with a 22-yard field goal with 8:42 showing on the clock. That margin stood through the close of the opener.

Driskel put together another drive in the second stanza, culminating in Prater’s 54-yard field goal and a 6-0 Lions advantage with 4:46 to go until intermission.

The Bears came right back and took a 7-6 halftime lead on a 17-yard TD pass from Mitch Trubisky to Ben Braunecker with just 25 seconds left in the half.

Chicago came out inspired for the second half, upping the bulge to 13-6 when Trubisky hit Tarik Cohen with a 12-yard aerial and then to 20-6 when he connected with Taylor Gabriel with 9:38 remaining. That’s the way the third frame ended.

The finale saw Driskel and Kenny Golladay combine for a 47-yard scoring pass to move to within 20-13 with 5:53 in the game. But that was as close as the Lions could get.

The pair will meet again in just 2 1/2 weeks – at 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit.

Next up the Lions will return home to meet the Dallas Cowboys, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. next Sunday at Ford Field.

The Bears, meanwhile, will hit the road for their next foray – an encounter with the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday night at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.