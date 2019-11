× Police in Kalamazoo investigating threat against Loy Norrix High School

KALAMAZOO, Mich– The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a threat against Loy Norrix High School.

FOX 17 received a tip about a social media post regarding someone wanting to ‘blow up’ the school tomorrow. We contacted investigators who say they are aware of it and are looking into the situation.

Anyone with further information should call KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.