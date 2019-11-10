High School Football Scoreboard
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

South Haven firefighter struck by falling debris at Allegan County blaze

Posted 4:22 PM, November 10, 2019, by

Firefighters battle the Allegan County fire Saturday night. (South Haven Area Emergency Services Photo)

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Falling debris hit and injured a firefighter during a Saturday evening house fire that damaged a Casco Township residence.

South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to the alarm at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Blue Star Memorial Highway near 107th Avenue. Mutual aid was provided by the Ganges and Lee Township fire departments.

Nobody was at the residence when a passerby noticed flames on the first floor and called 9-1-1.

A South Haven Area Emergency Services firefighter suffered a minor injury after being struck by falling debris during an interior attack. The firefighter was taken to Bronson-South Haven Hospital as a precaution and after evaluation was released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.