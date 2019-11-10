× South Haven firefighter struck by falling debris at Allegan County blaze

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Falling debris hit and injured a firefighter during a Saturday evening house fire that damaged a Casco Township residence.

South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to the alarm at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Blue Star Memorial Highway near 107th Avenue. Mutual aid was provided by the Ganges and Lee Township fire departments.

Nobody was at the residence when a passerby noticed flames on the first floor and called 9-1-1.

A South Haven Area Emergency Services firefighter suffered a minor injury after being struck by falling debris during an interior attack. The firefighter was taken to Bronson-South Haven Hospital as a precaution and after evaluation was released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.