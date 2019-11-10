(FOX 17) -- Ferris State once again wrapped up back-to-back GLIAC titles as well as undefeated regular seasons after Saturday's 21-16 win over Grand Valley. Head coach Tony Annese improved his record over the rival to 8-2 in his eight seasons at the helm and notched his 85th win in 100 games as Bulldog head coach. Meanwhile, West Catholic alum and Ferris State senior quarterback Travis Russell led the Bulldogs with 287 yards and two touchdowns through the air as well as 87 yards rushing in Saturday's win. On Sunday night, Annese and Russell joined us in studio to recap the perfect regular season and much more.
Tony Annese and Travis Russell recap Ferris State’s perfect regular season
-
Russell steps up to lead Ferris State over Grand Valley
-
Ferris State with embarrassment of riches at the quarterback position
-
Growth breeds confidence for Ferris State heading into Anchor-Bone Classic
-
Cummins’ four touchdown day leads Ferris State by Davenport
-
Travis Russell making the most of his chance to play for Ferris State
-
-
Ferris State holds off Findlay in 2019 season opener
-
Ferris State remains unbeaten with 34-10 win over Saginaw Valley
-
Ferris State improves to 7-0 with 44-17 rout over Northwood
-
Ferris State football opens camp hoping to avoid letdown
-
GVSU embracing underdog role in Anchor-Bone Classic
-
-
Hope football breaks program points record in 80-6 rout
-
Marc Cisco honored as Detroit Lions Coach of the Week
-
Martinez, Big Reds’ defense overpower Mona Shores in 53-0 win