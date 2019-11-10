Tony Annese and Travis Russell recap Ferris State’s perfect regular season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(FOX 17) -- Ferris State once again wrapped up back-to-back GLIAC titles as well as undefeated regular seasons after Saturday's 21-16 win over Grand Valley. Head coach Tony Annese improved his record over the rival to 8-2 in his eight seasons at the helm and notched his 85th win in 100 games as Bulldog head coach. Meanwhile, West Catholic alum and Ferris State senior quarterback Travis Russell led the Bulldogs with 287 yards and two touchdowns through the air as well as 87 yards rushing in Saturday's win. On Sunday night, Annese and Russell joined us in studio to recap the perfect regular season and much more.