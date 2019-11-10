× Woman sexually assaulted at work in Grand Rapids Sunday afternoon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– Police are investigating a robbery and sexual assault that was reported on the City’s West Side Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m.

Police haven’t named the business, but say a man walked in and began sexually assaulting the lone female employee that was working there. During the incident, they say the man also robbed and assaulted a customer who had walked in.

A male suspect was eventually taken into custody. However, investigators say they would still like to talk with several other customers who may have witnessed what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.