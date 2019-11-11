3 people killed, 1 hospitalized in Eaton Co. crash

KALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were killed in a crash Monday morning in Eaton County.

The crash happened around 7:56 a.m. on M-79 and Lacey Lake Road in Kalamo Township, west of Charlotte.

Authorities say poor road conditions were likely a factor in the two-vehicle crash but are still investigating.

The victims’ names haven’t been released, but authorities have identified them as a 57-year-old man and two women ages 64 and 81. All were from the Charlotte area.

A woman was also taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.