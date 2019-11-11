× Authorities investigating shooting at Montcalm Co. home

PINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a home in Montcalm County.

Police were called shortly after 11 a.m. Monday to a home on Backus Road in Pine Township, northwest of Greenville.

Authorities say a 51-year-old man fired a shot at a 73-year-old man but missed him and hit a 56-year-old woman in her hand.

The alleged shooter surrendered himself to authorities and is in police custody.

As of 2:30 p.m., investigators were still waiting on a search warrant to get inside the home.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately clear.

The victim was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital in stable condition.