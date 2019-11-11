Care packages being made for troops in honor of fallen soldier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- Seven years after being killed in Afghanistan, West Michigan native and Navy SEAL, David Warsen is still being honored by his family and friends through the David Warsen Legacy Foundation.

The foundation was created by David's mother and fiance shortly after his passing in 2012.

The foundations has grown tremendously over the years, however the mission has always stayed the same - spread love, kindness and positivity.

The mission is fulfilled each year through multiple events in partnership with the Blue Star Mothers, including a 5k race and walk, and a care package distribution to active military.

Davis's uncle, who is an active volunteer in the foundation, says they send out the care packages to show appreciation to the men and woman who put their live at risk to protect us.

"We send care packages at the holidays to deployed, primarily Navy seal teams, but also Air Force, and army, Marines," said Eric Jansen, David's uncle. "I’ve got about this year, 150 care packages that we will be sending out."

While the foundation is always seeking donations and volunteers for their packing event, Jansen says the support the foundation and family has received from the community is overwhelming.

"The community has been incredible and helping us keep Dave alive and his memory alive, but also showing their love and support for the people that are still serving," said Jansen.

Jansen also says if he had to guess, David would be humbled and proud of the work the foundation has done for others.

"Some days I think that he would say this is way too much," said Jansen. "But I think most days he would say, 'I’m really happy that you are remembering me and the way that we are doing it' and that we are having fun while we are doing it."

The foundation is still seeking donation and volunteers to help out on the packing day.

If you would like to donate there is a shopping event on November 16 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Family Fare on Kalamazoo Ave. near 60th St. in Kentwood.

The care package packing event is on November 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at East Kentwood High School.

Care package donation list:

Amazon gift cards - $20 each

Non-aerosol Deodorant

Shampoo/Body soap

Gold Bond

Non-aerosol Sunscreen

Chapstick

Hot sauce (small bottles)

Wipes

Playing cards

Granola Bars

Hiking socks

Hand/Toe Warmers

For more information, click here.