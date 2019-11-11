Continuous snow leaves several inches on roads in southwest Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Snow blanketed all of southwest Michigan on Monday, leaving at least 3 inches on the ground.

Several drivers told FOX 17 they were not happy with it.

“I’m gonna tell you that it brought me a slight bit of joy when I saw a truck in the ditch,” said Mandi Schupbach. “They are the people that are flying with four-wheel drive and I’m like ‘what do you have to prove.’ You know just slow down a little.”

Schupbach said that’s her main recommendation for drivers: slow down. Schupbach said she felt like a 'grandma' out on the roads because she was the only one driving slow.

“The roads aren’t as bad as the people driving,” said Troy Warren. “If people would just drive calmly and correctly and leave enough space like they’re supposed to, everything will be fine.”

The snow stopped briefly for a few hours Monday afternoon into the evening hours. However Warren said certain spots were worse then others.

Crashes and slide-offs were reported on I-94 throughout the day.

Nico Soristo, who had been driving through the county, suggested drivers take it slow as well. He’d seen too many drivers speeding on the interstate already.

“I prefer people to drive too slow than too quickly,” he said. “Lives, you know, lives are at risk.”