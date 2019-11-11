Continuous snow leaves several inches on roads in southwest Michigan

Posted 8:43 PM, November 11, 2019, by

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Snow blanketed all of southwest Michigan on Monday, leaving at least 3 inches on the ground. 

Several drivers told FOX 17 they were not happy with it. 

“I’m gonna tell you that it brought me a slight bit of joy when I saw a truck in the ditch,” said Mandi Schupbach. “They are the people that are flying with four-wheel drive and I’m like ‘what do you have to prove.’ You know just slow down a little.”

Schupbach said that’s her main recommendation for drivers: slow down. Schupbach said she felt like a 'grandma' out on the roads because she was the only one driving slow.

“The roads aren’t as bad as the people driving,” said Troy Warren. “If people would just drive calmly and correctly and leave enough space like they’re supposed to, everything will be fine.”

The snow stopped briefly for a few hours Monday afternoon into the evening hours. However Warren said certain spots were worse then others. 

Crashes and slide-offs were reported on I-94 throughout the day.

Nico Soristo, who had been driving through the county, suggested drivers take it slow as well. He’d seen too many drivers speeding on the interstate already. 

“I prefer people to drive too slow than too quickly,” he said. “Lives, you know, lives are at risk.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.