Dignity Memorial offers special pre-planning arrangement packages for veterans

Final arrangements aren't something most people think about. Pre-planning your funeral arrangements not only could save you some money, but it can also help avoid any uncertainty about what your wishes are without leaving it up to family members to guess. Plus, if you're a veteran or a family member of a vet, Dignity Memorial has some specific benefits for you.

Veterans have made so many personal sacrifices, and they deserve to be properly honored. Dignity Memorial has a unique website – dignitymemorial.com/veterans – that has an abundance of information about planning a service for one of the nation’s heroes.

Be Informed About the Choices Available

Learn more about military funeral traditions, so you can customize the exact kind of service you want, and there is a free guide -- 10 Important Facts About Your VA Burial Benefits – to help you learn more about specific benefits and plan a special service for a member of our Armed Forces.

A funeral or cremation service should be personalized to reflect one’s wishes and should bring comfort to family and friends. Using videos, photographs, music, special readings and the involvement of family and friends are all appropriate and encouraged.

Prearranging gives your loved one the opportunity to become informed about their options in an unpressured environment and gives them time to think things through. They can select and specify the services that truly have meaning to them and those they love.

A funeral professional is a great resource to explain all of the options available – and can accommodate your loved one’s wishes to make the celebration a truly unique and personal experience.

Many people think they have taken care of everything by writing a will, establishing a living will or even purchasing their cemetery plot. But that’s not all.

A will simply leave instructions for the handling of an individual’s financial affairs, while a living will usually clarify certain general wishes regarding medical treatment. The funeral or cremation service still remains to be planned and paid for.

Make sure that you or your loved one’s wishes are recorded in writing and shared with family members and an attorney. Keep a copy with important papers in a place that is easily accessible to family members.

Talk About it with Your Family and Incorporate Their Wishes

A funeral or memorial service is an important part of the grieving process. Prearranging is an excellent time for families to discuss and make objective decisions calmly and rationally together, away from the pressures and stress that often occur at a time of sadness and loss. Also, knowing their loved one’s wishes and carrying them out can bring great comfort to surviving family members and friends.

To help people with the planning process, we’ve developed our Imagine Book, which is a free guide that helps families with the planning process. You decide what type of service is most fitting for the way you want to celebrate your life. The guide walks you and your family through all the details, some you may not have thought of, like catering or unique favors for guests.

We encourage you to start with a story, passion or pastime to provide inspiration. Think about the things that bring you joy and make you unique. Then, we encourage you to speak with one of our trained funeral professionals to help you weave those special memories into a beautiful service with personal touches and lasting impressions.

Consider Planning and Prepaying for Arrangements to Lock in Pricing

Planning a funeral or cremation service in advance can take care of the details. But only prearranging (prepaying for services) can take care of the actual expense of the funeral or cremation service ahead of time, easing the future financial burden on surviving loved ones.

Prepaying for funeral or cremation services makes good financial sense. When one prearranges, they benefit from purchasing at today’s prices for an event that may not happen for many years. The cost of the products and services selected may never be lower.

Have a Conversation with Your Funeral Provider and Ask Questions

Arranging a funeral or cremation service can seem overwhelming and complicated. Have a conversation with your funeral provider and ask any questions you may have. Whether you have questions about insurance, veterans’ benefits or Medicaid assistance, their knowledge and experience can help guide you through the process.

Trained funeral professionals can be a vital and supportive resource for you and your loved ones. With years of experience, they can explain all the options available and help one make informed decisions. They can also guide your loved one step-by-step through the process of prearranging their funeral or cremation service.

