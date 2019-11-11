Hunt.Fish.Feed.® uses wild game to combat nationwide hunger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From turkey to deer, Michigan and the United States has an abundance of them. Now in order to tap into this underutilized resource, a TV show has a new program to also fight hunger, using its wild game.

Hunt.Fish.Feed.® is a national campaign created in 2007 by Sportsman Channel to educate the public about providing natural resources to help combat nationwide hunger. The network hosts and sponsors an annual tour that visits local cities and serves meals to people in need.

Hunt.Fish.Feed.® is hosting a dinner in honor of West Michigan veterans tonight at Exodus Place, located at 322 Front Avenue South West in Grand Rapids, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Also, Outdoor Sportsman Group encourages sportsmen and women to find and help a local organization by donating meat. Click the link to get more details on how you can help.