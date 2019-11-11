School closings

Jackknifed semi blocks traffic on WB I-94 near Portage

Posted 2:22 PM, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 02:27PM, November 11, 2019

The scene of a crash on Nov. 11, 2019 in Portage, Mich.

PORTAGE, Mich. — Two lanes of westbound I-94 were blocked Monday near Portage because of a jackknifed semi.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on I-94 between Westnedge Avenue and Oakland Drive.

Portage police said extreme delays are expected and encourage drivers to seek an alternate route and to travel with care.

There have been several lane closures, slide-offs and crashes around West Michigan after the area was covered in snow, causing slick conditions.

