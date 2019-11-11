× Jackknifed semi blocks traffic on WB I-94 near Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Two lanes of westbound I-94 were blocked Monday near Portage because of a jackknifed semi.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on I-94 between Westnedge Avenue and Oakland Drive.

Portage police said extreme delays are expected and encourage drivers to seek an alternate route and to travel with care.

There have been several lane closures, slide-offs and crashes around West Michigan after the area was covered in snow, causing slick conditions.