Man accused of secretly recording people in Mason Co. home

PERE MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is facing several charges for allegedly setting up a secret camera to record people he knew in a Mason County home.

Jeffrey Steiger, 32, is also accused of having over 100 images of child sexually abusive material on his phone and iPad.

He was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of child abusive activity, two counts of child sexually abusive activity, two counts of possessing child sexually abusive material and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Steiger could be sentenced to decades in prison if convicted on all the charges.