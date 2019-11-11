Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Mel Trotter activates ‘code blue’ status before temps drop

Posted 8:12 AM, November 11, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries is lifting its curfew and offering around the clock support as temperatures prepare to plummet.

The organization is shifting to a “code blue” status to ensure men, women and children experiencing homelessness are safe.

“Code blue” is a term used to describe the most extreme winter conditions in West Michigan, when temperatures stay below freezing for a period of time – putting those who are exposed to the elements at severe risk of hypothermia, frost bite or even death.

Mel Trotter Ministries expects to serve 400-500 men, women and children on these cold nights.

The organization will provide access to safe, warm shelter 24 hours a day with lifted curfew times. They will also be giving out  warm clothing; hats, gloves, hand warmers, for guests staying at the shelter.

Mel Trotter also has on-site medical staff to assess for conditions caused from cold weather exposure.

Various warming centers have been identified throughout the city, including at Mel Trotter Ministries.

The organization is collecting new and like new coats, boots and various other items for all ages and genders.

Items can be dropped off at Mel Trotter Ministries downtown location at 225 Commerce Avenue SW and various locations throughout greater Grand Rapids.

