Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 11

1. A very timely story on Veterans Day and a very admirable mission for one 14-year-old girl.

Alice Kraatz wants to send an entire plane of Vietnam Veterans on an honor flight, which would be the first time it would be done in state history.

Kraatz is the president of the State of Michigan's Children of the American Revolution. Vietnam veterans can go on an honor flight now, but they are last on the list for priority, so Alice wants to plan a special trip just for them.

Cub Scout groups across the state have raised money as well.

2. Degage Ministries will host its annual Veterans Day Luncheon, where the organization will honor approximately 200 veterans from the Heartside Neighborhood.

The event will take place at noon in Degage's dining room.

Music will be performed by the Catholic Central High School Choir, and employees from SpartanNash, Blue Bross Blue Shield, and Students from Northpointe Christan Schools will serve the veterans.

3. If tube socks are meant to keep ankles warm, so are ankle scarves. The fuzzy fashion feature is now all the rage!

The trend actually began a decade ago but is now circling back around as the hipper way to stay warm, especially in Italy.

If you'd like some for yourself, they're available in various online shops. And if you can't find them right away, one writer says to go get some kids' scarves and make them work on your feet.

4. Many are already getting prepped for one of the biggest days of the year. But according to a new study, there are plenty of things that could go wrong.

A study of 2,000 Americans finds the biggest problem is juggling the time it takes to cook a Thanksgiving meal.

About 76 percent of Americans say they'd rather not cook at all to make Thanksgiving better. Other problems like guests not showing up, travel fouls, and too many people crowding the stores for holiday shopping made the list.

5. The upside-down Christmas tree trend is back on social media!

The fad features fake trees hung or standing with the point facing down, allowing or a unique take on a holiday classic.

People who opt for an upside-down Christmas tree say it's not only different but more pet-friendly and perfect for people who don't have a lot of room for a full frown right-side-up tree.