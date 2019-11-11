× No injuries in Van Buren County rollover

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — There were no injuries in a rollover crash Monday morning in Van Buren County.

It happened Monday morning on M-43 near 16th Avenue in Geneva Township, near South Haven.

South Haven Area Emergency Services says there have been multiple crashes and slide-offs due to snowy conditions.

West Michigan is going to see inches of snow and slippery conditions with freezing temperatures. People are urged to use extreme caution and only drive when necessary.