FREMONT, Mich. — Fremont police are seeking the public’s assistance to find a missing woman.

Sandra Wyant, 50, was last seen Friday. Police describe her as standing 5-foot-8, weighing 162 pounds and having brown hair and green eyes.

She may be driving a dark gray 2003 GMC Yukon with a Michigan license plate No. DWB0331.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Fremont police at 231-924-2100.