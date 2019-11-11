Registration for United Way Holiday Assistance Closes Mid-November

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- Registration to receive help from holiday assistance programs is in full swing. Families are encouraged to register soon. Families may wait until closer to Christmas to seek help without realizing registration for many of the programs closes in mid-November.

Every holiday assistance program has different qualifying requirements, sign-up locations, and deadlines; therefore, families in need are encouraged to contact 2-1-1 within the next few weeks. 2-1-1 specialists will work with families to determine which program best suits their family.

If you are interested, you can call 211 or send an email to HWReferral@incontactemail.com.