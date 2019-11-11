Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Registration for United Way Holiday Assistance Closes Mid-November

Posted 9:16 AM, November 11, 2019, by

WEST MICHIGAN -- Registration to receive help from holiday assistance programs is in full swing. Families are encouraged to register soon.  Families may wait until closer to Christmas to seek help without realizing registration for many of the programs closes in mid-November.

Every holiday assistance program has different qualifying requirements, sign-up locations, and deadlines; therefore, families in need are encouraged to contact 2-1-1 within the next few weeks. 2-1-1 specialists will work with families to determine which program best suits their family.

If you are interested, you can call 211 or send an email to HWReferral@incontactemail.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.