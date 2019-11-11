Schools closing early due to weather
(FOX 17) — Schools in West Michigan are closing early Monday due to weather.
- Hastings Area Schools will dismiss students at 2 p.m. and has canceled all evening events.
- St. Rose of Lima School will close at 1:50 p.m.
- Belding middle and high schools will be released 15 minutes early because of slippery and snowy roads.
- Gull Lake Community Schools will dismiss the high school at 1:30 p.m. and the middle school at 1:40 p.m. and canceled Monday evening’s events.
- Barry County Christian school is closing at 1:45 P.M. and cancelling evening events
- Ionia middle and high schools, Welch High School and Rather Elementary School will be dismissed noon
- Jefferson, Emerson and Twin Rivers schools will close at noon
- Buses at Maple Valley Schools are not running Monday afternoon
- Hastings GSRP and special education programs will be dismissed at 2 p.m.
