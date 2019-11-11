School closings
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Schools closing early due to weather

Posted 11:11 AM, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:57AM, November 11, 2019

(FOX 17) — Schools in West Michigan are closing early Monday due to weather.

  • Hastings Area Schools will dismiss students at 2 p.m. and has canceled all evening events.
  • St. Rose of Lima School will close at 1:50 p.m.
  • Belding middle and high schools will be released 15 minutes early because of slippery and snowy roads.
  • Gull Lake Community Schools will dismiss the high school at 1:30 p.m. and the middle school at 1:40 p.m. and canceled Monday evening’s events.
  • Barry County Christian school is closing at 1:45 P.M. and cancelling evening events
  • Ionia middle and high schools, Welch High School and Rather Elementary School will be dismissed noon
  • Jefferson, Emerson and Twin Rivers schools will close at noon
  • Buses at Maple Valley Schools are not running Monday afternoon
  • Hastings GSRP and special education programs will be dismissed at 2 p.m.

**This story will be updated as more closings and early dismissals are announced.**

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.