Soldiers raising funds to bring home dogs rescued in Afghanistan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A group of soldiers in Afghanistan are trying to bring a litter of puppies home after they were rescued from an artillery pit.

WTVF reports the soldiers found the mother sick and nursed her back to health, falling in love with the puppies along the way.

Brenna Pearcy, who is engaged to one of the soldiers, said the group couldn’t have it any other way than to bring the dogs home with them.

“They just have come to really love the puppies and obviously it was a huge task for them to take on, taking care of a mom and her seven puppies while they’re literally in Afghanistan,” she said.

Each puppy has been adopted by a solider in the unit, and the group is working with an organization called Nowzad to get them vaccinated before their trip to America.

In order to do that, they need to raise $40,000 to get the seven puppies and mom back.

People interested in donating can do so online or by mailing checks to:

Nowzad Dogs NFP, 2770 Main Street #161

Frisco, Texas, 75033