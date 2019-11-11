Special Farces Charity Comedy Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- A new local non-profit organization created by veterans is helping get service dogs in the hands of vets by selling t-shirts and putting together fundraising events.

The Jaeger foundation was born out of a need to provide service dogs to veterans suffering from PTSD and other disabilities with as little red tape as possible. They are fighting through many avenues to bring income into their grant to make this possible.

One event they have coming up is the Special Farces Comedy Competition which will be held at Back Alley Comedy Club in Muskegon on November 15, 2019 at 8:00PM.

Tickets will be available on the Back Alley Comedy Club website. The night will feature eight regional stand up comics, battling head to head for the title of Funniest Comedian as well as other prizes. The night will also include a 50/50 raffle and silent auction.

The Jaeger Foundation also features t-shirts and decals on their website to raise funds to pay for the purchase and training of the service dogs.

Join us on November 15 and at future events in raising money to help these veterans in need. For any questions contact us at jaegerfoundation@gmail.com.