Three in stable condition after Ottawa Co. crash

Posted 5:53 PM, November 11, 2019, by

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were taken to the hospital Monday after a head-on collision in Holland Township.

It happened around 12:37 p.m. on James Street west of 104th Avenue.

Authorities said a woman lost control of her vehicle when it hit some ice and slush, causing her to go into oncoming traffic and hit a westbound vehicle.

Two people in the vehicle lost control and a passenger in the westbound vehicle were taken to the hospital. Everyone is listed in stable condition.

Authorities said they had responded to nearly 100 crashes as of 1 p.m. Monday.

