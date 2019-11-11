× Three in stable condition after Ottawa Co. crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were taken to the hospital Monday after a head-on collision in Holland Township.

It happened around 12:37 p.m. on James Street west of 104th Avenue.

Authorities said a woman lost control of her vehicle when it hit some ice and slush, causing her to go into oncoming traffic and hit a westbound vehicle.

Two people in the vehicle lost control and a passenger in the westbound vehicle were taken to the hospital. Everyone is listed in stable condition.

Authorities said they had responded to nearly 100 crashes as of 1 p.m. Monday.