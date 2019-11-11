Veterans Day discounts and deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As a salute to those who have served and are serving, many businesses are offering freebies and other deals on November 11, Veterans day. In order to snag these fabulous offers, make sure to have the proper identification.

Starting with breakfast, one thing that will be a home run for taste buds is a free build your own Grand Slam Deals from 5 a.m. until 12 p.m.

When it comes to lunch and dinner, a plethora of free meal options is available at Applebee's. At Applebee's, Veterans can choose a free meal from a select menu.

Craving some delicious pizza? Present your valid military ID on Veterans Day at Little Caesars for a free lunch combo.

Red Robin is going to fill bellies with a free tavern double burger and bottomless fries.

If buffets are more your thing, Veterans Day at the Golden Corral is a thank-you dinner from 5 to 9 p.m.

A wonderful resource for all of these deals is usveteransmagazine.com.

Veterans Day is also the last day Amazon will be offering Veterans- active-duty, guard, and reserve members- a discounted Prime Membership for just $79 a year.

Great Clips offers a really cool deal for those who qualify. Vets can get a free haircut or get a card to renew at a later date. Not in the military but want to do something nice for a veteran? Purchase a free haircut to hand out.

If you're up for some shopping, Home Depot will give veterans 10 percent off along with Target.

Kohl's already offers 15 percent off on Military Mondays, but they are stepping up that offer on Veterans Day. Add an additional 15 percent for a total of 30 percent off.