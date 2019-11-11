Vietnam Veteran in Detroit beat and left in the middle of the street

Posted 9:35 PM, November 11, 2019, by

Philip Ramsey was beaten and left in the street in Detroit. Photo Courtesy FOX 2

DETROIT, Mich– Veterans Day is a day to honor and thank those who have served our country. But in Detroit, one family is furious and demanding answers, after a man who served in Vietnam was beaten and left to die.

According to FOX 2, Philip Ramsey was waiting at a bus stop this past Friday with two other people, when a group of people starting bothering them. According to Ramsey’s daughter, the 70-year-old spoke up and asked them to stop, and was attacked.

Someone who heard the incident later found Ramsey in the middle of the road and called 911.

As he recovers from his injuries, police continue to search for the five suspects involved in the case.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.