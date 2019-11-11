× Vietnam Veteran in Detroit beat and left in the middle of the street

DETROIT, Mich– Veterans Day is a day to honor and thank those who have served our country. But in Detroit, one family is furious and demanding answers, after a man who served in Vietnam was beaten and left to die.

According to FOX 2, Philip Ramsey was waiting at a bus stop this past Friday with two other people, when a group of people starting bothering them. According to Ramsey’s daughter, the 70-year-old spoke up and asked them to stop, and was attacked.

Someone who heard the incident later found Ramsey in the middle of the road and called 911.

As he recovers from his injuries, police continue to search for the five suspects involved in the case.