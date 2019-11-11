Vote for Week 11 Play of the Week
-
Vote for Week 11 Blitz Boss
-
Andrew Johnson wins Blitz Boss vote for week 8
-
Vote for Week 3 Blitz Play of the Week
-
Blitz Plays of the Week – Oct. 11, 2019
-
Blitz Play of the Week: Carter McAlvey’s one-handed TD
-
-
Deondray Thomas wins Blitz Boss for week 9
-
Ike Irish takes Blitz Boss vote for week six
-
Blitz Preview – Week 11
-
Friesen wins Blitz Boss voting for week 4
-
Vote for Week 3 ‘Blitz Boss’
-
-
Blitz Plays of the Week – Sept. 27, 2019
-
Christian Tanner takes Blitz Boss voting for week 10
-
Reid Nicholson voted top Blitz Boss for week seven