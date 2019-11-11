Water main break closes lane in Rockford

School closings
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Crews are working to repair a water main break Monday afternoon in Rockford.

The break happened at Bridge and Squires street this morning and has closed one lane of Bridge Street while repairs are being made.

Rockford police said the lane will reopen once repairs are finished, which is expected to last into the afternoon.

Water main valves are being turned to stop the break, which will cause discolored and cloudy water. Anyone with questions is encouraged to call Rockford City Hall at 616-866-1537 or police at 616-866-9557.

