West Michigan Veterans share their stories of service

On this Veteran’s Day, the Morning Mix wants to honor those who have served our country. The bravery shown and sacrifices made by those in the military is something that should never be forgotten.

We paid a visit to Samaritas Senior Living Center to meet with two veterans currently living there. Don Duiven is a Coast Guard veteran and Ronald Williams is a veteran of both the Army and Marine Corp. From manning boat patrols here in the United States to the front lines of combat overseas, we learned why these men joined the military and what it meant to them to serve.

Watch this video to reflect and remember the sacrifices made by these men and thousands of others in the defense of our country’s freedoms.