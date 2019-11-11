School closings

Woman killed in Ashland Twp. crash

Posted 3:04 PM, November 11, 2019, by

ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman died Monday morning in a crash south of Newaygo.

The crash happened around 8:09 a.m. on M-37 north of 112th Street in Ashland Township.

Authorities said a vehicle going south lost control and crossed the center line, causing a collision with a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 28-year-old woman from Newaygo, was killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver wasn’t hurt.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending the notification of family.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.