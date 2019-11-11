× Woman killed in Ashland Twp. crash

ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman died Monday morning in a crash south of Newaygo.

The crash happened around 8:09 a.m. on M-37 north of 112th Street in Ashland Township.

Authorities said a vehicle going south lost control and crossed the center line, causing a collision with a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 28-year-old woman from Newaygo, was killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver wasn’t hurt.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending the notification of family.