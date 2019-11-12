School closings & delays

24-hour Murph Challenge raises money for Veterans

Posted 7:53 AM, November 12, 2019

WYOMING, Mich. -- A West Michigan business owner and Army Veteran is on a mission to raise money for other Veterans.

Sam Parker, owner of CrossFit Grand Rapids is finishing up his 24-hour Murph Challenge on Wednesday.

Each year, the gym completes the Murph work out on Memorial Day to honor Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a Navy SEAL killed in Afghanistan in June 2005.

The Murph work out consists of a 1 mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 pushups, 300 squats and a 1 mile run.

This year, Parker decided to do a 24-hour Murph Challenge starting at 9 a.m. on Veterans Day and ending at 9 a.m. the day after.

"I know that this probably sounds crazy but with the help and support of my friends, family & CFGR community, I know that I can do this & push through to honor the men & women who have served our great country," Parker said.

Money raised during the event will benefit VetGR, to help change hundreds of lives of American veterans, first responders, and their families.

