Build holiday decorations and relationships at Women and Wreaths

Posted 11:47 AM, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:46AM, November 12, 2019

The holidays can make our blood pressure rise along with stress levels instantly go up. Typically, ladies are the ones left with a lot of planning, cooking, gift buying, and other holiday tasks.

Instead of bottling up the stress and anxiety, how about tackling the stress head-on, all while creating a beautiful wreath for your home? Lifeologie is hosting an event for women to express their creativity and unwind before the holidays at Women and Wreaths.

Lifeologie Grand Rapids will be hosting the event, providing materials for women to create a beautiful wreath for your home and an environment to connect with other women.

Women and Wreaths will take place on November 14 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $40.

RSVP by calling (616)-929-0248 or visit wefixbrains.com/grandrapids.

