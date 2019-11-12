Candied Yam shows off what they’re bringing to the Wine, Beer & Food Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival is once again bringing a wide variety of food and drink to DeVos Place.

The Candied Yam stopped by the studio to show off the drink and food pairings they'll be serving at the festival.

The Wine, Beer, and Food Festival will take place at the following dates and times:

Thursday, November 21 | 6-9 p.m.

Friday, November 22 | 4-10 p.m.

Saturday, November 23 | 2-10 p.m.

Single-day tickets start at $15 and three-day passes are $40.

For more information and a list of vendors, visit grwinefestival.com.