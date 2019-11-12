School closings & delays

City High Middle School presents, “The Sound of Music”

Posted 12:08 PM, November 12, 2019

If raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens are some of your favorite things, don't miss the upcoming performance of "The Sound of Music" presented by the City High Middle School's students on November 15-17.

The Tony Award-winning musical, The Sound of Music, is based on the true story of the Von Trapp Family Singers and their escape from Austria as it came under Nazi control. Awarded best musical in 1959, the production features well-known numbers like “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things” and “Sixteen Going on Seventeen.”

"The Sound of Music" will be performed on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door or cityptsa.com/events.

