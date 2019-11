Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Police are working to clear a crash that has knocked out power on Grand Rapids' Northeast side.

A FOX 17 viewer shared a picture showing a power pole in the middle of the road near the intersection of Leonard and Fuller Avenue.

Right now, there are more than 1,300 Consumers Energy customers without power, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

No word on any injuries. We have a crew on the way to the scene.