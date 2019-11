Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Redshirt junior Brandon Johnson racked up 20 points and added nine rebounds in the Broncos 91-81 win over Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday night. Bronco guard Michael Flowers also added 18 points and five assists as the Broncos improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Broncos will face Ole Miss on the road on Friday.