Kzoo County opens new animal shelter

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County opened the doors to a new animal shelter on Tuesday.

The new location at 1316 Lamont St. in Kalamazoo is 16,510 square feet and can house up to 106 dogs and 74 cats at any given time. The shelter is putting an emphasis on the health and care of the animals with areas for treatment, grooming, outdoor walking and exercise.

There is an entire wing dedicated to adoption services.

An open house will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 23 where people can tour the building and meet the animals.

